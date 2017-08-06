Paul Ryan’s Excuse for Trump: He’s ‘Just New to This’

A day after New Jersey governor Chris Christie unveiled the “normal New York City” talk defense of President Trump’s controversial conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, House Speaker Paul Ryan arrived with his own dumb excuse for Trump on Wednesday.
“He’s new to government,” Ryan said, after emphasizing the importance of an independent Justice Department. “So he probably wasn’t steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the relationships between DOJ, FBI, and White Houses. He’s just new to this.”