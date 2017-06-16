Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and man of many responsibilities, is the latest target of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is reportedly looking into the real-estate scion’s “finances and business dealings” as a part of the investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election, the Washington Post reports. The story, which is based on information from unnamed U.S. officials, was published shortly before Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein put out a statement warning Americans not to believe anonymous sources.

Kushner was first identified as an FBI “person of interest” in late May. At the time, the FBI was primarily interested in a meeting between Kushner and Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak. Kushner is believed to have asked Kislyak about setting up a secure communications back channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin. The suggestion reportedly stunned Kislyak. Kushner’s meeting with the head of a state-owned Russian bank was also said to be of interest to the FBI.

Now, though, the probe into Kushner has expanded. But he’s not the only person close to Trump whose financial dealings are of concern to the FBI. He is, however, the only one of those people who remains close to Trump. The FBI is also looking into the financial activity of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, and Carter Page, the Post says, and all of them have been cut loose from team Trump.