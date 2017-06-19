Reporters Say Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel Banned Them from Campaign Events

Photo: WSB-TV

Both candidates in the Georgia special congressional race got into disputes with members of the media on the eve of Tuesday’s election – though thankfully, this time neither incident involved physical assault. First Kira Lerner of ThinkProgress said she’d been barred from Republican Karen Handel’s final event of the day, after asking her about the GOP health care bill. Then Brent Scher of the The Washington Free Beacon, who questioned Democrat Jon Ossoff’s claims about how far he lives from the district, said he was not allowed into his campaign event on Monday night.

On Monday afternoon Lerner reported that Handel had avoided discussing the GOP health care overhaul, claiming that people in Georgia’s Sixth District aren’t that concerned about it. (Her previous reports on the candidate include “Dark money is fueling Karen Handel’s campaign for Cognress,” and “Georgia Republican enraged at court order making it easier for people to vote.”) Handel did answer a health care question from Lerner at an event around lunchtime, saying that while Senate Republicans are crafting their Obamacare replacement behind closed doors, she’s confident that they’ll provide “transparency” before pushing for a vote.

After the story was published on the liberal blog, Lerner asked her Twitter followers what questions they’d like her to raise at Handel’s last event of the day. Then about 90 minutes later, she said the Handel campaign wouldn’t let her in:

Update: Handel campaign blocked @thinkprogress from her final event of the day. Tell kate@karenhandel.com how you feel about that decision! — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) June 19, 2017

My day in summary:



Asked @karenhandel about unpopular health care bill.



Got blocked from Handel campaign events https://t.co/0Zi7onNXFb — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) June 19, 2017

A few hours later, Scher tweeted that elsewhere in Georgia’s Sixth District, he was escorted out of an Ossoff event:

.@ossoff comms director @sachalouise just escorted me out of his event tonight...I was inside for 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/V4FkkEuVJ3 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 20, 2017

There is currently a "This is what democracy looks like" chant going on during an event that I am barred from — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 20, 2017

On the bright side, @Ossoff was inside his event for only 5 minutes and likely didn't say much — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 20, 2017

Asked @Ossoff comm team whether I was only person barred from event. He ignored first few times, then said "I don't know" — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 20, 2017

The @FreeBeacon has been told that it is not welcome at tonight's @ossoff event pic.twitter.com/lzXfForIGG — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 20, 2017

Scher noted in a report on the Free Beacon’s website that during the event, Ossoff made the ironic remark: “politics does not have to be about fear and hate and deception and division.”

Scher said the campaign offered no explanation for why he was escorted out of the event, or whether any other outlets were barred. He’s published a number of articles on the right-leaning site that were critical of Ossoff, and on Monday morning he posted a video showing that it took him two hours to walk from Ossoff’s home to Georgia’s Sixth District. Ossoff has tried to downplay the fact that he doesn’t live in the district, saying he moved closer to Emory University to accommodate his fiancée, but “as soon as she concludes her medical training, I’ll be 10 minutes back up the street into the district where I grew up.”

Several journalists came to Lerner and Scher’s defense, noting that the last thing we need is another D.C. politician who can’t handle tough questions from the press.

this is crap and outlets who aren’t on the blacklist should express their objections. https://t.co/2NEvI9GDJa — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 20, 2017

This wouldn't even be acceptable if the @FreeBeacon reporter in question was @FBillMcMorris https://t.co/TSCTLMymKK — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 20, 2017

I think the issue is less one's opinion of the outlet and more the question of who gets to decide https://t.co/5b1gM5jd8E — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) June 20, 2017

Bipartisan petulance and thin skin https://t.co/CEQ0DLHWEu — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 20, 2017