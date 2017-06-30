State Officials Are Not Cooperating With Trump’s ‘Voter Fraud’ Panel

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

President Trump’s election-integrity commission is not off to a good start.

On Wednesday, Kansas secretary of State Kris Kobach, who serves as the commission’s vice-chairman, wrote letters to all 50 states asking for publicly available voter data to help carry out its mission to “fully analyze vulnerabilities and issues related to voter registration and voting.”

Almost immediately, officials from around the nation began telling him to get lost. Alex Padilla, California’s secretary of State, said in a statement that he would not send the information because it would “only serve to legitimize the false and already debunked claims of massive voter fraud.” As you may recall, this entire commission is little more than a fishing expedition for proof of Trump’s claim that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election.

Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe and Kentucky secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes echoed Padilla’s point, but took their criticism a step further, with both calling the commission a vehicle for “voter suppression.”

A spokesperson for Vice-President Mike Pence, who is chairing the commission, took issue with that characterization, telling CBS News the request is simple fact-finding mission that is seeking “publicly available data.”

But it’s hard to fault Democrats for worrying about what might be done with that data if they hand it over, especially with Kobach involved. The man calls himself the “the ACLU’s worst nightmare” and is probably the one American figure most closely associated with voter suppression.

Kobach has suggested in the past that collecting state voter rolls would be the first step in the effort to purge ineligible voters. Last month he told Tucker Carlson that comparing state voter rolls to federal databases to find, for example, green-card holders who are registered to vote, was one mission of the panel.

That idea has led to criticism from experts who say it could lead to mistakes that remove eligible voters from the rolls. Myrna Pérez of NYU Law School’s Brennan Center for Justice told the Washington Post that the data may be “used to justify regressive and disenfranchising federal law.”

Critics also point to previous studies showing that there just aren’t that many noncitizens registered to vote in the U.S., making Trump’s commission a complete waste of time and taxpayer money. Plus, registration of noncitizens isn’t even the real issue. Voting by noncitizens is. And that’s a problem that simply does not exist.