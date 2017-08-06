Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

11 mins ago

Trump Backtracks From Attacks and Tries to Be Deal-maker in Qatari Feud

But so far he’s gotten nowhere.

27 mins ago

An Embarrassed Ted Cruz Was Forced Offstage Mid-Speech at Faith Conference

After a long day of Senate testimony, we all need a palate cleanser.

5:03 p.m.

Trump Lawyer Hints Comey Part of ‘Deep State’ Conspiracy

After calling Comey a liar, Trump attorney identifies him with the leakers some Trump fans believe are trying reverse the election.

4:32 p.m.

New York Assembly Votes to Outlaw Child Marriage

A law allowing minors as young as 14 to get married will finally be changed.

4:24 p.m.

The 9 Biggest Revelations From James Comey’s Testimony on Trump

To name just one: The FBI director believes that Trump’s actions may have constituted obstruction of justice.

4:12 p.m.

While Comey Was Calling Trump a Liar, Trump Was Quoting the Bible

“Because as the Bible tells us, we know that the truth will prevail,” he told an audience of Evangelicals.

3:00 p.m.

Trump Is Not Going to Win a Personal Credibility Contest With James Comey

Comey’s Senate testimony leads inevitably to a he-said/he-said dispute over facts. Trump’s lawyer took the bait in responding.

2:53 p.m.

The Comey Hearing Didn’t Stop Senator Dianne Feinstein From Wearing Seersucker

She’s not one to balk at tradition.

1:25 p.m.

These Are the 4 Other Calls Comey Had With Donald Trump

In his pre-released statement, Comey mentioned six phone calls with the president, but only described two.

12:56 p.m.

Paul Ryan’s Excuse for Trump: He’s ‘Just New to This’

The House Speaker brushed off Trump’s conversations with James Comey as the missteps of a political novice.

10:00 a.m.

Recap: James Comey Testifies on Trump to the Senate

Here are the 9 most significant things we learned, and full blow-by-blow of the highly anticipated hearing.

9:59 a.m.

What We Know About How Trump Will Be Watching Comey

He’ll be surrounded by lawyers, who will be hoping he doesn’t try to tweet.

9:02 a.m.

As Voodoo Economics Collapses in Kansas, Trump Takes It National

Trump’s tax cuts are being designed by the conservatives whose ideas failed so badly in Kansas that even Republicans rejected them.

4:15 a.m.

Melania and Barron to Move Into the White House Next Week

Some staffers reportedly hope she will be a calming presence, though Trump pivots never pan out.

3:04 a.m.

Wary of More Legal Trouble, White House Outsources Comey Response to RNC

The response to Comey’s testimony will include GIFs, video clips, and contradictory talking points – plus whatever Trump tweets.

12:23 a.m.

Gianforte Apologizes for Assaulting Journalist Who Asked Him a Question

He’s agreed to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists as part of a settlement agreement, but he still faces criminal charges.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Alleged Russia-Hacking-Report Leaker Reality Winner to Plead Not Guilty

She’s hoping to be released on bond, but her family said they’re worried the Trump administration will make an example of her.

Yesterday at 6:35 p.m.

Trump Feels ‘Totally Vindicated’ by Comey’s Testimony

Comey’s testimony establishes that Trump interfered with an FBI investigation, and then lied about doing so.

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Christie Defends Trump’s Comey Convos As ‘Normal New York City’ Talk

As governor of New Jersey, he would know.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Comey Statement Shows President Doesn’t Know or Care About Limits to His Power

Regardless of what the president said to the FBI director, his insistence on inappropriate direct meetings amplifies his lack of respect for the law.