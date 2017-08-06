Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

14 mins ago

These Are the 4 Other Calls Comey Had With Donald Trump

In his prereleased statement, Comey mentioned six phone calls with the president, but only described two.

12:56 p.m.

Paul Ryan’s Excuse for Trump: He’s ‘Just New to This’

The House Speaker brushed off Trump’s conversations with James Comey as the missteps of a political novice.

10:00 a.m.

Liveblog: James Comey Testifies on Trump to the Senate

Live commentary and analysis on “Washington’s Super Bowl” (and/or President Trump’s most nerve-racking day in office yet).

9:59 a.m.

What We Know About How Trump Will Be Watching Comey

He’ll be surrounded by lawyers, who will be hoping he doesn’t try to tweet.

9:02 a.m.

As Voodoo Economics Collapses in Kansas, Trump Takes It National

Trump’s tax cuts are being designed by the conservatives whose ideas failed so badly in Kansas that even Republicans rejected them.

4:15 a.m.

Melania and Barron to Move Into the White House Next Week

Some staffers reportedly hope she will be a calming presence, though Trump pivots never pan out.

3:04 a.m.

Wary of More Legal Trouble, White House Outsources Comey Response to RNC

The response to Comey’s testimony will include GIFs, video clips, and contradictory talking points – plus whatever Trump tweets.

12:23 a.m.

Gianforte Apologizes for Assaulting Journalist Who Asked Him a Question

He’s agreed to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists as part of a settlement agreement, but he still faces criminal charges.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Alleged Russia-Hacking-Report Leaker Reality Winner to Plead Not Guilty

She’s hoping to be released on bond, but her family said they’re worried the Trump administration will make an example of her.

Yesterday at 6:35 p.m.

Trump Feels ‘Totally Vindicated’ by Comey’s Testimony

Comey’s testimony establishes that Trump interfered with an FBI investigation, and then lied about doing so.

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Christie Defends Trump’s Comey Convos As ‘Normal New York City’ Talk

As governor of New Jersey, he would know.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Comey Statement Shows President Doesn’t Know or Care About Limits to His Power

Regardless of what the president said to the FBI director, his insistence on inappropriate direct meetings amplifies his lack of respect for the law.

Yesterday at 4:18 p.m.

Trump’s Approval Rating Hits Yet Another Low

A majority of voters say Trump is dishonest and a bad leader, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

Yesterday at 3:46 p.m.

Kamala Harris Cut Off, Told to Be Courteous During Trump Russia Hearing

Senator Richard Burr cut in while she was questioning Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Yesterday at 3:39 p.m.

9 Quick Takeaways From James Comey’s Testimony About President Trump

The former FBI director just confirmed that Trump repeatedly tried to compromise the independence of federal law enforcement.

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

How Bad Was Georgia Republican Karen Handel’s ‘Livable Wage’ Gaffe?

In the nation’s most expensive House race, Jon Ossoff’s opponent stepped in it.

Yesterday at 3:27 p.m.

Here’s Donald Trump Stopping Midway Through a Speech to Wave at a Boat

“Hello, Captain.”

Yesterday at 3:22 p.m.

Democrat Wins Low-Key, All-Democratic Special Election in California

In a low-turnout contest in a dark-blue L.A. district, state legislator Jimmy Gomez exploited his many advantages to win.

Yesterday at 2:34 p.m.

Iran Holds Saudi Arabia Responsible for Twin Terror Attacks in Tehran

ISIS has taken credit for attacks that killed 12, but Iran has used that to accuse Saudi Arabia of involvement, heating up a regional crisis.

Yesterday at 2:31 p.m.

Trump’s Terrorism Policy Is Dangerous — and Possibly a Political Winner

The more attacks happen, the more his overheated talk seems warranted. And the more he talks, the less safe we become.