Trump Feels ‘Totally Vindicated’ By Comey’s Testimony

On Wednesday, James Comey submitted written testimony about his interactions with Donald Trump to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In Comey’s account, Trump asked his FBI director to pledge personal loyalty to him – and, then, to demonstrate that loyalty by dropping the bureau’s investigation into Michael Flynn.

Legal analysts are nearly unanimous in seeing these actions as profound assaults on the FBI’s independence from the Executive Branch – and, thus, on the rule of law in the United States. A significant number of such analysts also believe that Comey’s testimony establishes that Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice.

Comey's statement establishes obstruction of justice by Trump. Period. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 7, 2017

Last month, the White House claimed that Trump had never asked Comey to pledge loyalty to him, insisting, “the president wants loyalty to this country and to the rule of law.”

Days later, Trump flatly denied that he had ever urged Comey to back off the investigation of Flynn.

On May 18, Trump was asked if he “at any time urge[d] Comey in any way, shape or form to close or to back down the investigation into Flynn" — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 7, 2017

He responded, "No." Then repeated, "No. Next question." — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 7, 2017

Hours after Comey’s testimony was made public, the president’s lawyer announced that he felt “completely and totally vindicated.”

"The president feels completely and totally vindicated" by Comey's testimony, says Trump's lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz — David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) June 7, 2017

In his testimony, Comey does note that he told the president, three times, that he was not personally under investigation, as Trump had previously claimed. However, the FBI director also stipulates that he wasn’t comfortable publicly exonerating the president, for fear that he would be forced to correct the record, should the bureau’s investigation take a new direction.