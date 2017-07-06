Trump Nominates Christopher Wray for FBI Director

Photo: LAWRENCE JACKSON/AP

President Trump has has named Christopher Wray as his pick to head the FBI.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Wray’s “impeccable” credentials include a two-year stint as assistant attorney general under George W. Bush, and recent experience in shielding a Republican politician from allegations that he conspired against his own constituents.

Christie's Bridgegate lawyer and the not the person who most of Trump's staff was recommending >> https://t.co/W3vqQD5pvO — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 7, 2017

According to WNYC reporter Matt Katz, Wray also boasts some expertise in undermining federal investigations.

FBI director hopeful Chris Wray held onto the cell phone Chris Christie used during Bridgegate and never let go. Was never obtained by feds. https://t.co/KbgEKYBbis — Matt Katz (@mattkatz00) May 30, 2017

That said, Wray’s résumé also includes some marks of independence — and affinity for his predecessor.

Christopher Wray was on Team Comey during the Ashcroft hospital saga in 2004, also threatened to resign https://t.co/MZjFC4Q9QH pic.twitter.com/QPEUB3wdXo — Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) June 7, 2017

At present, Wray is a partner at the law firm King & Spalding, where he specializes in government investigations.