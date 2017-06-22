Trump Says He Doesn’t Have Any Comey Tapes After All

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” former FBI director James Comey testified during his Senate hearing earlier this month, referring to this tweet from the president of the United States:

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Alas, Comey is going to be disappointed: There are no “tapes.” That’s according to President Trump, the very person who introduced such a notion into the public sphere. On Thursday, in series of lunchtime tweets, he set the record straight about his own apparent lie:

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

...whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Pushing aside the conspiracy theory that some yet-to-be unmasked, secret surveillant might have taped White House conversations, it stands to reason no such tapes, or even “tapes,” exist.