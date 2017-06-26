One of the Most Controversial Parts of Trumpcare Has Yet to Be Written

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

The Republican Party’s primary objections to Obamacare were twofold: The law transferred resources from rich to poor, and was passed by a Democratic president.

But the GOP declined to prosecute its case against the Affordable Care Act on these grounds. Instead, Republicans focused their fire on the ACA’s most unpopular provision — the one so politically poisonous, even Barack Obama resisted endorsing it on the campaign trail.

The individual mandate allowed Republicans to fight the ACA with conservative economic orthodoxy — without getting into a losing argument about the wealthy’s divine right to every cent of their passive income. By requiring every American to buy insurance or face a financial penalty, the individual mandate achieved a malevolent synthesis of nanny-state overreach and crony capitalism. Or so conservatives could reasonably argue (in between bad-faith scaremongering about how the first African-American president was trying to take away white people’s Medicare, to fund another handout for the undeserving poor).

The mandate made it easy for Republicans to frame the most egalitarian piece of lawmaking in a generation as a bid to sacrifice the liberty of the many to line the pockets of a few big insurers. And yet, Obama had no choice but to insist on the measure, because his law would fall apart without it.

Universal health care and a for-profit insurance industry can be reconciled. Plenty of countries feature both. The trick is forcing insurers to offer affordable coverage to everyone (including the very sick) — while forcing everyone to purchase insurance (including the young and healthy). That way, insurers can afford to absorb the losses inherent to covering known liabilities.

But without a coercive mechanism, such a system falls apart. The old and sick flood the insurance market, while the young and healthy stay on the sidelines. This leads insurers to adopt higher premiums, which chases even more young people out of the market, which creates a need for even higher premiums — sending the whole structure into a death spiral.

The specter of such death spirals has figured prominently in the 2017 GOP’s case against the ACA. When unable to muster a positive case for their health-care bills, the party has fallen back on the claim that keeping things as is isn’t an option, because Obamacare is collapsing.

There is a sliver of truth to the GOP’s complaint. While the ACA’s marketplaces are broadly stable, many exchanges in rural counties have ceased to function. But to the extent that Obamacare’s marketplaces are failing, they are doing so because of too little government coercion, not too much: The problem is that law’s mandate is far weaker than those enforced by other countries with similar systems. Switzerland provides universal health care through for-profit insurers — but it will also throw people in jail if they refuse to buy a plan.

This has put congressional Republicans in a difficult position: They have promised to eliminate the unpopular, coercive element of Obamacare — and to fix a problem with the law that can only be solved through even more heavy-handed government coercion.

Last week, the Senate released a health-care bill that solved this conundrum by pretending it didn’t exist: The Better Care Reconciliation Act preserves the structure of the Obamacare marketplaces, reduces subsidies, and abolishes the individual mandate — while replacing it with nothing.

Even the bill’s lonely champions know that this is not an option. As written, the BCRA amounts to a plan for the controlled demolition of the individual market. Republicans are going to need to add a substitute for the individual mandate to their bill. Which is to say: Mitch McConnell’s health-care bill is about to get even more politically toxic.

Already, the bill has made many passionate enemies, and just a few fair-weather friends. Hospitals, physicians’ groups, disability advocates, the AARP, and many other health-care stakeholders have lambasted the plan. Five Republican senators have declared their opposition to the bill as written, countless others have expressed grave concerns, and virtually none have offered an enthusiastic endorsement of the legislation. Since the bill’s unveiling, President Trump’s job approval rating has fallen four points, according to Gallup.

From one angle, this isn’t too surprising. The Senate bill is broadly similar to the House’s — and only 16 percent of Americans see Paul Ryan’s scheme to finance a large tax cut for the rich by throwing poor people off of Medicaid in a good light.

But it’s still a bit remarkable that the Senate has generated an Obamacare alternative this unpopular, even as it gifted itself the privilege of omitting any replacement for the current law’s most-despised necessity.

And all signs suggest that Republicans haven’t stumbled upon a more popular means of forcing Americans to buy something they don’t want.

The House bill’s solution was to coerce people into maintaining continuous coverage, by imposing a 30 percent premium surcharge on anyone who tries to purchase insurance after going without for an extended period of time. But the Congressional Budget Office found that this would actually backfire: The penalty would deter more (largely healthy) people from entering the market, than it would encourage to maintain coverage — 2 million more, to be precise.

The Senate has reportedly settled on an alternative that appears even more politically hazardous. As Vox reports:

Senate Republicans are expected to revise their health bill early next week, adding in a provision that could lock Americans out of the individual market for six months if they fail to maintain continuous insurance coverage.

Under this rule, if you miss a payment on your insurance, go without coverage for an extended period of time — and then develop a serious illness — you will have no means of obtaining coverage on the individual market for six months. Which is to say: Instead of coercing Americans into buying insurance through a small financial penalty, the GOP would do so by locking some cancer patients out of access to insurance for a potentially fatal amount of time.

Thus far, Republican opposition to McConnell’s bill has been split between moderates who find it too cruel, and conservatives who find it ideologically impure. The six-month waiting period might allow these dissidents to make common cause. And yet, the odious provision — or something like it — is necessary to prevent the bill from destroying the individual market.

Making matters even more difficult for McConnell, the proposal could also face opposition from the Senate’s parliamentarian: The GOP is trying to execute Obamacare repeal through reconciliation, a process that allows bills to be passed by a simple majority vote in the Senate — so long as the legislation deals strictly with budgetary matters. It is hard to see how new rules about who is and is not allowed to buy insurance at a given moment in time would meet that requirement.

All of which is to say: Things will probably get worse for Trumpcare’s backers before they get better.