Two of the Three London Suspects Identified

Photo: Metropolitan Police

British police have named two of the three suspects in the terror attack in central London on Saturday: Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. Authorities have reportedly confirmed the identity of the third attacker, but did not release his name. All three were fatally shot by police on the scene.

According to Metropolitan Police, Butt was a 27-year-old British citizen of Pakistani descent, who was known to police and British intelligence but does not appear to have been the target of an active investigation, or have been under suspicion of planning an attack. The other suspect, 30-year-old Redouane, claimed to have roots in Morocco and Libya. Redouane, who also went by the alias Rachid Elkhdar, had not been on law enforcement’s radar. Both of the men resided in Barking, an East London suburb.

British officials do not believe other suspects were directly involved in the attack, but have made a total of 12 arrests as they try to uncover any possible accomplices. “Work is ongoing to understand more about them, their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else,” Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement.

Two of the twelve individuals have been released without charge, but the rest reportedly remain in custody. Almost all are from Barking, where at least two of the attackers lived.