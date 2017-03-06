Van Hits Several People on London Bridge, Followed by Stabbing Attacks: Reports

Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Armed police are patrolling a panicked London after a white van veered to strike pedestrians on London Bridge, followed by reports of nearby stabbing attacks and gunfire. The BBC is reporting that police are searching for as many as three suspects who may have jumped out of the van. One witness said the three attackers were armed with long knives and began attacking people at random on Borough High Street, which is near the bridge.

As is often the case in breaking news stories like this, the exact details of the incident remain unclear and mostly unconfirmed, but it appears likely that the incident was a coordinated terrorist attack. The number of casualties remains unclear, but police say there was at least one person was killed, and at least five or six people appear to have been injured on the bridge, including four seriously.

The BBC reporter who witnessed the initial scene on the bridge, Holly Jones, said that the van was “probably traveling at about 50 miles an hour” and that she later saw the van’s male driver being arrested by police in handcuffs and with his shirt off. Jones also said she saw victims being treated for their injuries by first responders. London’s Metropolitan Police have asked people to avoid the area, and they have apparently responded with a heavily armed presence.

Mark Roberts was standing on London Bridge, he just spoke with CNN. pic.twitter.com/tvRVAD1hX8 — Andrew Pinsent (@957Pinsent) June 3, 2017

There are also reports of witnesses hearing a round of gunfire and seeing victims on the ground with stab wounds, as well as a possible third incident in South London. On Borough High Street, witnesses reported panicked people rushing into a pub to seek shelter from the possible attackers:

Dozens of people being evacuated from London Bridge area down Southwark Street. @smh pic.twitter.com/f2Am4DRmj9 — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) June 3, 2017

Please remain calm, but be alert & vigilant. We are using all necessary skills & resources at #LondonBridge #BoroughMarket #Vauxhall — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

In March, a suspected terrorist drove his car into more than 50 people on the Westminster Bridge in London, killing four, and then fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot and killed by another officer. No direct link has yet been found between the man and any international terrorist groups, but police considered the attack “Islamist-related terrorism.” On May 22, an ISIS-linked suicide bomber killed 22 people and himself, and injured 116 others outside a Ariana Grande concert at an arena in Manchester.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.