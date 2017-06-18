Van Strikes Pedestrians Outside Mosque in London

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

A van ran into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque early on Monday, and there are “a number of casualties being worked on at the scene,” according to police. One person has been arrested.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight as worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque in northern London following prayers for the holy month of Ramadan. Eyewitnesses said seven or eight people were injured, according to the New York Times. Police called it “a major incident.”

BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017

The Finsbury Park Mosque, which opened in 1994, was once notorious for extremism. Zacarias Moussaoui, who was convicted of conspiring to kill Americans in the September 11th attacks, and Richard Reid, who tried to blow up a commercial jet with a shoe bomb, once worshiped there. Two years ago Abu Hamza, who was the mosque imam from 1997 to 2003, was extradited to the United States and sentenced to live in prison on 11 terror-related charges.

The mosque was shut down after police conducted an anti-terrorism raid in 2003, but it reopened under a new board of trustees in 2005. Since then it’s rebuilt itself as a major house of worship in the area and become a center for interfaith dialogue and peaceful worship. During the U.S. presidential election Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn invited Donald Trump to Finsbury Park Mosque, which is in his district, to show him how “multicultural, multifaith” Britain operates.

Corbyn said that he was “shocked” by Monday’s incident. Prime Minister Theresa May said: “All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones and the emergency services on the scene.”

I'm totally shocked at the incident at Finsbury Park tonight. pic.twitter.com/1ffKijNs73 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 19, 2017

Since March there have been two attacks in London in which vehicles were used as a weapon. Britain’s terror alert is currently at “severe,” which means an attack is highly likely.

NYPD official: extra @NYPDCT officers are being deployed citywide to sensitive locations following the deadly crash in #FinsburyPark #London — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) June 19, 2017

