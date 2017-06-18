Van Strikes Pedestrians Outside Mosque in London

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

A van ran into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque early on Monday, and there are “a number of casualties being worked on at the scene,” according to police. One person has been arrested.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight as worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque in northern London. Eyewitnesses told the BBC that three or four people were injured. Police called it “a major incident.”

BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017

Since March there have been two attacks in London in which vehicles were used as a weapon. Britain’s terror alert is currently at “severe,” which means an attack is highly likely.

NYPD official: extra @NYPDCT officers are being deployed citywide to sensitive locations following the deadly crash in #FinsburyPark #London — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) June 19, 2017

