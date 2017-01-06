Yet Another Supertall Skyscraper Will Rise in Manhattan

Photo: DBOX

Here comes another revision to Manhattan’s skyline: A supertall and super-skinny skyscraper will rise near Madison Square Park. The 1,001-foot building — known as 262 Fifth Avenue — will be the tallest in the neighborhood by more than 200 feet, and besides One World Trade will be the highest tower below 34th Street, reports Curbed.

The aluminum-and-glass supertall will have porthole-type windows on its eastern façade, and, on the north and south sides, floor-to-ceiling windows. The building will be topped with an arched observation deck that will afford the rich foreigners spending the weekend there primo city views.

Plans for this project were submitted last year, but its developers have added a few-dozen feet since, officially pushing it into supertall territory. Work is already underway at the two now-vacant sites on Fifth Avenue, at 29th Street, where this skyscraper will ascend — though a landmarked 12-story building will be incorporated into its base. Moscow-based firm Meganom is designing the building — its first in the United States.