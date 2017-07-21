Anthony Scaramucci Makes Debut, Names Sanders New Press Secretary

New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s podium debut at the White House Friday afternoon was a confident performance that provided a contrast with the dour stylings of Sean Spicer, who resigned Friday morning – reportedly as a result of Scaramucci’s hiring.
It was the first on-camera press briefing since June 29, though Scaramucci would not commit to more of them going forward:
After officially naming Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the official White House Spokeswoman, Scaramucci kept the focus primarily on President Trump throughout the briefing. He continuously praised Trump in glowing terms, and predicted that his personal ability and charm would help pass health care and tax legislation:
He even endorsed Trump’s athletic abilities:
In a semi-comical aside, he expressed contrition for once calling Trump a “hack politican.” (The Daily Beast reported that has also been deleting old tweets critical of Trump, and that he has given money to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in the past.)
He wished the best for Sean Spicer’s wallet:
Like Spicer, he didn’t shy away from endorsing some of the president’s wild-eyed conspiracy theories:
But he ended things with a very un-Spicer like flourish:
