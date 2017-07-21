Anthony Scaramucci Makes Debut, Names Sanders New Press Secretary

New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci made his podium debut at the White House Friday afternoon, in a confident performance that provided a contrast with Sean Spicer, who resigned Friday morning – reportedly as a result of Scaramucci’s hiring.
It was the first on-camera press briefing since June 29, though Scaramucci would not commit to more of them going forward:
Scaramucci officially named Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the official White House Spokeswoman. Throughout the briefing, he praised President Trump in glowing terms, and predicted that his personal ability and charm would help pass health care and tax legislation:
He even endorsed Trump’s athletic abilities:
He wished the best for Sean Spicer’s wallet:
Like Spicer, he didn’t shy away from endorsing some of the president’s wild-eyed conspiracy theories:
He ended things with a very un-Spicer like flourish:
Comments