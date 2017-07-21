Anthony Scaramucci Makes Debut, Names Sanders New Press Secretary

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci made his podium debut at the White House Friday afternoon, in a confident performance that provided a contrast with Sean Spicer, who resigned Friday morning – reportedly as a result of Scaramucci’s hiring.

It was the first on-camera press briefing since June 29, though Scaramucci would not commit to more of them going forward:

Scaramucci on whether the briefing will go on camera: "We may. I have to talk to the president about it." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 21, 2017

Scaramucci officially named Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the official White House Spokeswoman. Throughout the briefing, he praised President Trump in glowing terms, and predicted that his personal ability and charm would help pass health care and tax legislation:

Scaramucci: "I predict the president will get a health care win. The president has good karma - things turn back to him" — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 21, 2017

He even endorsed Trump’s athletic abilities:

Scaramucci on Trump: “I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire” — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 21, 2017

He wished the best for Sean Spicer’s wallet:

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci says he hopes Sean Spicer makes lots of money https://t.co/1yYLOnoLpK pic.twitter.com/zBQ19tcT7o — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) July 21, 2017

Like Spicer, he didn’t shy away from endorsing some of the president’s wild-eyed conspiracy theories:

Scaramucci, asked about Trump claim of millions of illegal 2016 voter: "If the president said that, there's probably some level of truth" — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 21, 2017

He ended things with a very un-Spicer like flourish: