Despite possessing a degree from Harvard Law School, Anthony Scaramucci does not seem to possess an understanding of basic principles of the Anglo-American legal tradition. First, Scaramucci accused putative chief of staff and Scaramucci blood-rival Reince Priebus of having illegally leaked his disclosure form. (The leak was not illegal and turns out to have been a public disclosure notice.) Scaramucci’s embarrassment at this gaffe has not discouraged him from pursuing a quasi-judicial purge.

The new White House communications director has gone on television to boast that he is interfering with the justice system in violation of written rules:

This is a violation of DOJ rules on contacts with the WH that were established to prevent political interference with investigations. https://t.co/m0r8gWBqyQ — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) July 27, 2017

No. NO. White House officials are not supposed to be engaging in these discussions with DOJ officials. That's a major rule violation. https://t.co/pB3HisI5SD — Bradley P. Moss, Esq (@BradMossEsq) July 27, 2017

Also, he believes the standard of evidence is a presumption of guilt that Priebus must disprove:

.@Scaramucci on WH Chief of Staff Priebus: "If Reince wants to explain that he's not a leaker, let him do that." https://t.co/H7s5SzqeOa — CNN (@CNN) July 27, 2017

Oh, and he considers leaking to be a capital offense:

4. @Scaramucci just now: "150 years ago people would have been hung for these leaks...they're treasonous" — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 27, 2017

That is not how the law works.