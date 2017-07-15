Trump Campaign Began Paying Trump Jr.’s Lawyer Weeks Before Email Story Broke

Photo: John Sommers II/Getty Images

Even as damning new details continue to spill out, the Trump administration has tried to portray the now-infamous June 9, 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a cast of shady Russian and American characters as a totally standard affair — or “nothingburger,” in the unmemorable words of Reince Priebus. But well before the New York Times broke the story of the unusual gathering, it seems someone at the White House was worried enough to fetch the president’s eldest son a lawyer.

New Federal Election Commission filings show that President Trump’s reelection campaign began paying Donald Trump Jr.’s attorney, Alan Futerfas, on June 26, 2017, two weeks before the Times published its initial article on the matter.

The payment of $50,000 was a small portion of the campaign’s reported legal expenditures, which cover April to June of this year. Other payments include half a million dollars to longtime Trump law firm Jones Day and, somewhat strangely, $90,000 to the Trump Corporation itself. All in all, the Daily Beast reports, 15 percent of the Trump campaign’s $4.3 million in spending between April and June was burned on legal fees.

We don’t yet know if it was the Times’ reporting that forced Don Jr. to retain counsel, but the fact that a lawyer may have been advising him before last week makes his initial public statement on the matter, drafted on Air Force One by presidential advisers, all the more baffling. Its almost comical falseness has since created a mounting set of problems for the presidential scion.

The issue of Trump Jr.’s technical culpability in any possible collusion with Russia remains murky. Equally unclear is why Donald Jr., a business executive who serves no role in the Trump administration, should be having any of his legal fees paid by the presidential reelection campaign of his father.