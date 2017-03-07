Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Governor Chris Christie’s approval rating – 15 percent – is so low that he really only had two options: A) work tirelessly for the people of New Jersey and hope to leave office in 18 months with a slightly less embarrassing legacy or B) go out in a hilarious blaze of glory.

Christie chose option B, or rather, the fine people at The Star-Ledger chose it for him when they had photographer Andy Mills fly over the governor’s residence in Island Beach State Park on Sunday. While Christie ordered a government shutdown on Saturday, preventing the plebs from visiting New Jersey’s state parks and beaches on Fourth of July weekend, he and his family didn’t let it ruin their holiday fun.

To make matters worse, Christie claimed at a press conference later, “I didn’t get any sun today.” When informed of the photos’ existence, Christie spokesman Brian Murray said, “He did not get any sun … He had a baseball hat on.”

And thus, #BeachGate was born:

Chris Christie was not "NOT ON THE BEACH" he was "MODERN DAY NOT ON THE BEACH" https://t.co/Uw0agzYYVQ pic.twitter.com/SVbWe0wQYy — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 3, 2017

Chris Christie's probably like whatever, they already know I close public property for personal gain. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 2, 2017

This is the future that conservatives want. pic.twitter.com/GwM89mzZxD — Waldo Jaquith (@waldojaquith) July 3, 2017

I don't think it's possible for Americans to dislike politicians more than they do right now



Chris Christie: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/h9V6Xt5sqG — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) July 3, 2017

I downloaded an app just to see what that Christie photo will look like when I commission it to be painted in oils - so gorgeous pic.twitter.com/nAupigN8Ov — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) July 3, 2017

If only Chris Christie was the mayor of Amity Island. Think of all the lives he could have saved! Bonus: He might've been eaten by a shark. — Sarah Shay (@TheSarahShay) July 3, 2017

Another time Chris Christie thought he had the whole beach to himself. pic.twitter.com/VGCYQ565ee — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) July 3, 2017

I don't know about you, but the Sopranos reboot looks awful. #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/hNPo53SQR7 — brandon® (@brandojerg) July 3, 2017