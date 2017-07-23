Democrats to Unveil New Slogan Promising a ‘Better Deal’

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Though the 2018 midterms are still a long way off, national Democrats have caught some flak for not yet developing a unified message to sell to voters beyond “Trump Is Bad.” (Which, to be fair, is one that most of America is on board with.) The lack of a clear, identifiable agenda was also a key factor in Hillary Clinton’s defeat last year.

So in an effort to get the ball rolling in their quest to pick up the 24 seats needed to take back the House of Representatives next year, Democrats will unveil their gleaming new motto on Monday, which is… “A Better Deal.” Or, more specifically, “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future.”

To quote Jeb Bush: please clap.

If this rather anodyne phrasing sounds familiar, it’s because it recalls two successful slogans of presidents past: Theodore Roosevelt’s “Square Deal,” back in 1910, and, of course, FDR’s “New Deal,” which he rolled out to great effect in 1932. (You’d think there might have been advances in political branding technology in the intervening 85 years. You’d be wrong.) It also may work as a foil to the supposed “dealmaker in chief” who currently occupies the White House.

Both of the Roosevelts focused with laser-like precision on economic security for Americans, and today’s Democrats are attempting to follow suit. The Washington Post reports that “some lawmakers, aides and outside advocates consulted on the new agenda said that it is expected to focus on new proposals to fund job-training programs, renegotiate trade deals and address soaring prescription-drug costs, as well as other issues,” including a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage.

Will “A Better Deal” cut through the clatter and claim its place in the pantheon of successful slogans with “Deal” in them? Stay tuned.