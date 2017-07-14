Former Soviet Counterintelligence Officer Met With Don Jr.

Photo: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

The Russian lawyer who lured the Trump campaign into a meeting with the promise of dirt on Hillary Clinton brought an associate to their get-together — a Russian-American lobbyist who once worked as a counterintelligence officer for the Soviet Union.

Some U.S. officials believe said lobbyist has ongoing ties to Russian intelligence, according to NBC News, who broke the story of his presence at the meeting. The outlet chose to honor the lobbyist’s request not to be named in its report.

From one angle, this new detail doesn’t make the meeting look any sketchier than it already did (i.e., extremely sketchy). Donald Trump Jr.’s (not at all self-exonerating) story is that he agreed to take a meeting with the Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, on the understanding that she was being sent by the Kremlin to provide his father’s campaign with compromising information on Hillary Clinton. But at that meeting, it became apparent that Veselnitskaya didn’t have the goods and just wanted to lobby the presumptive GOP nominee about lifting the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 law that sanctioned (alleged) Russian human-rights abusers. The law was named after Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who accused Kremlin officials of conspiring with organized crime to commit corporate identity theft against the firm Hermitage Capital Management, a crime that allowed them to obtain $230 million and launder much of it into U.S. real-estate projects. Magnitsky was arrested and died in a Russian prison.

At the time, Veselnitskaya was representing Prevezon, a firm owned by the son of a former Russian government official, which stood accused of laundering millions of dollars secured through the Magnitsky fraud into New York City real estate.

On March 11 of this year, President Trump fired Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney overseeing the case, after previously suggesting that he would keep Bharara in his post. On March 21, a key prosecution witness, Magnitsky family lawyer Nikolai Gorokhov, died after falling out of a fourth-floor window in Moscow.

On May 12, Trump’s Justice Department settled with Prevezon, on the eve of its trial, for $6 million.

So, none of this looks good. But if the meeting was primarily about the Magnitsky Act, then it makes perfect sense that a Russian-American lobbyist would be there. And we all have our pasts. Who among us never experimented with running counterintelligence for the Soviet Union in our wilder and woolier days?

But Hermitage CEO Bill Browder believes he knows precisely whom the man of mystery is: Rinat Akhmetshin — and Akhmetshin is no run-of-the-mill Russian-American lobbyist. He’s a legend. A man who has managed to work the shadowy corners of the D.C. lobbying scene for 20 years, racking up quiet victories for the Russian government while rarely formally registering as a foreign agent.

“I call him skilled because — though I am certain that they exist — I know of no Russian gun-for-hire who managed to run his campaigns so successfully, running circles around purportedly much more seasoned Washington hands,” Steve LeVine, a reporter who detailed some of Akhmetshin’s work in his 2007 book The Oil and the Glory, told Radio Free Europe last year.

Four days after the meeting with Trump Jr., Akhmetshin and Veselnitskaya both reportedly attended a screening of a documentary that tells Prevezon’s version of the Magnitsky story — one in which Hermitage Capital are the true corporate villains — at Washington’s Newseum.