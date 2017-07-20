Governor Cuomo Decides He Actually Doesn’t Run the MTA

Photo: Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo had no problem taking credit for the opening of the Second Avenue Subway, but now that the party is over and NYC’s subways are beset by chronic disruptions and delays, the governor seems less than enthusiastic about being associated with the state-run transit agency that is, in fact, under his stewardship.

Last month, Cuomo suddenly stepped in and declared the MTA to be in a state of emergency. But now the governor claims that doesn’t include the MTA’s New York City subways:

.@NYGovCuomo says @NYCMayor is responsible for subways, but state stepped in to help out of "moral obligation" — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) July 20, 2017

This is, to borrow a word from the president, “fake news:” The MTA is a state agency, and so it’s the governor’s responsibility. Mayor Bill de Blasio isn’t totally off the hook for transportation issues. The city could do a lot to ease public transit woes – for example, expanding bus service, or building more bike lanes. But that’s separate from the subways. New York City also contributes funds to the MTA, including $2.5 billion to the capital budget, and could potentially provide extra money, as needed – but constant sparring between City Hall and Albany probably doesn’t help in that regard.

Cuomo’s comment came after accusations that the governor was spending money on fancy choreographed light shows on MTA bridges while the subway infrastructure crumbles, which de Blasio didn’t miss the opportunity to criticize. But what’s even more bizarre is that Cuomo-appointed MTA Chairman Joe Lhota appears to be following the governor’s lead.

This is astonishing. Joe Lhota now saying the subways are merely "an affiliate of the MTA" — Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) July 20, 2017

Joe Lhota is arguing the city of New York controls the New York City transit authority pic.twitter.com/VtYnInqPOO — Laura Nahmias (@nahmias) July 20, 2017

Lhota is saying interesting factual things, but hard to see how he gets from here to saying MTA, which runs NYCT, doesn't control transit. — Nicole Gelinas (@nicolegelinas) July 20, 2017

It appears that Lhota was trying to make the case that New York City should contribute more money to the MTA to fix the subways, though the message got muddled – as transit advocates and reporters were quick to point out.

This is really getting absurd. And insulting. The state controls the MTA, everyone knows it, and sowing doubt about it is not productive. — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) July 20, 2017

It is indeed fake news. This is just a terrible strategy and difficult to see why Lhota is pursuing it instead of attacking real ops crisis. https://t.co/9RyMCWeDR9 — Nicole Gelinas (@nicolegelinas) July 20, 2017

The good news--maybe the only good news--is that relatively few people believe Joe Lhota and Andrew Cuomo https://t.co/Srhd9XcIgj — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) July 20, 2017

So Rudy Giuliani and Deputy Mayor Joe Lhota secretly ran the subways for eight years and never told us? — Bob Hardt (@bobhardt) July 20, 2017

Is the mayor now your boss? the invaluable @hgoldman77 asks Joe Lhota — Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) July 20, 2017

And here’s Mayor de Blasio’s spokesman’s reaction:

Meanwhile, New York City subway riders can look forward to whatever fresh hell Friday morning’s commute will bring.