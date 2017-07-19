John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

Photo: Paul Morigi/WireImage

Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, his office said Wednesday.

Last Friday the 80-year-old Arizona senator had a blood clot removed from above his left eye at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. His doctors said tests revealed “a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma.”

“The senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent,” the hospital said in a statement. McCain and his family are looking into treatment options, which may include chemotherapy and radiation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued this statement: “John McCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country. He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life. The entire Senate family’s prayers are with John, Cindy and his family, his staff, and the people of Arizona he represents so well.

“We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon.”

