Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In the pre-Trump era, Kid Rock launching a website that seems to suggest he’s running for the Senate would be an obvious PR stunt. But after what happened last year, it would probably be wise to stop scoffing when celebrities with bad hair appear to be flirting with a run for office.

And so, it is with completely sincerity that we report on this tweet from Robert “Kid Rock” Ritchie, the rap rocker from Detroit and ally of President Trump’s.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

But even in this new age, where each Backstreet Boy is a potential Supreme Court Justice, it’s hard to not be skeptical about this website. There’s nothing right wing reactionaries love more than trolling the media and then crowing about the “fake news” their trolling leads to. Another sign that this is a stunt is the website visitors are sent to when they click the link under the “Kid Rock for U.S. Senate” swag. It’s hosted on his Warner Brothers Records website.

So Kid Rock probably isn’t running for Senate today. But if enough people buy his dumb hats, he might be whistling “Bawitdaba” all the way to Capitol.