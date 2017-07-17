Mitch McConnell Now Two Votes Short and Running Out of Time to Pass Trumpcare

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

With two Republican senators openly opposed to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health care bill, Trumpcare has had zero margin for error. Now it is officially below zero, as Senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran have jointly announced their opposition Monday night. That leaves McConnell two votes shy. In all probably, a bunch of other undecided Republicans will come out in opposition now.

This doesn’t mean the bill is dead. It does mean things get very, very hard. Lee says only that he cannot support “the current version,” which does not go far enough to suit his tastes. If McConnell pushes the bill farther to the right, throwing more poor and sick people off their insurance, it would make it harder for him to win Republicans like Dean Heller, Lisa Murkowski, Shelley Moore Capito, and Rob Portman, who are concerned it already goes too far in rolling back coverage.

Moran’s statement goes farther and is even more significant. “We must start fresh with an open legislative process,” he demands. An open legislative process is the exact opposite of McConnell’s strategy, which has emphasized secrecy and speed. Hearings and normal deliberation would not allow for a vote on the accelerated timeline McConnell requires in order to fit other Republican priorities (passing a budget, cutting taxes.) And they would expose his policy positions to public scrutiny, increasing the political pain of voting for cuts the public opposes and making it harder for him to depict the bill in contradictory ways.

Republican dissidents have made bold statements and backed down from them many times already in this process. But McConnell is simply running out of time to work Lee and Moran while still holding all the other votes in line that he needs.

Update: The floodgates are already opening.

MCCAIN: "Congress must now return to regular order, hold hearings, receive input from...both parties, and heed the recommendations of" govs — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 18, 2017

It's time for a new approach when it comes to #RepealandReplace of Obamacare. (1/4) https://t.co/wOwJRzvJCi — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 18, 2017

Getting money and power out of Washington and returning it to the states is the best hope for innovative health care. (2/4) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 18, 2017

Getting money/power out of Washington & returning it to the states is the antidote to 1-SIZE FITS ALL approach embraced in Obamacare. (3/4) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 18, 2017