Note Left at GOP Senator’s Office: Vote No on Trumpcare or Die

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

There was a break-in at Senator Dean Heller’s office in southwest Las Vegas over the weekend and the GOP’s health-care bill seems to have inspired it. Considered a key swing vote on the Senate bill, Heller initially expressed reservations about its Medicaid cuts but hasn’t said much about the latest revised version. According to one report, his vote is likely to be “bought,” giving Republicans enough “yeas” to push the bill through.

One person in Nevada wants to make sure Heller remains opposed to the bill and went about it in about the worst possible way, breaking into his office Sunday morning and leaving a threatening note near the door.

Breaking: Note on @SenDeanHeller's door: Vote no on the health care bill or I will lose my health care and die, and you will, too. https://t.co/laUgX3ndll — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) July 17, 2017

Neither the Las Vegas police nor Heller’s team have confirmed the contents of the note.