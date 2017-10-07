The ‘Summer of Hell’ Officially On As Penn Station Repairs Begin

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“So far, so good,” MTA chairman Joe Lhota said Monday morning about the first official day of Penn Station emergency track repairs, more commonly referred to as the “summer of hell.” Commuters have been bracing for the eight-week disruptions along all three rail lines into and out of Penn: LIRR, New Jersey Transit, and Amtrak.

Track 10 of Penn Station. These Amtrak travelers walking by construction. pic.twitter.com/Mr7GcGapqC — Dan Rivoli (@danrivoli) July 10, 2017

But as Lhota said, day one of potential hell — while maybe a bit more crowded than usual on some lines — seems to have gone better than some regular-old weekdays of late.

Typical #NJTransit; they say the commute will be hell, and my train arrives early. Maybe they should always threaten delays. #summerofhell — James Rogala (@jamesrr1) July 10, 2017

My AM commute via #lirr through Penn Station on day 1 of the so called Summer of Hell was a breeze. No delays, crowds pic.twitter.com/a2mGsxfJeS — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) July 10, 2017

I guess I lucked out of #summerofhell this morning? pic.twitter.com/dkHrCpG0K2 — Celeste Lavin (@celestelavin) July 10, 2017

My 1st #summerofhell @lirr commute was probably the most flawless commute I've had in months.... 👍🏼 — Erin Elizabeth (@erinuzza) July 10, 2017

First day of #summerofhell and my train was more on time today than it's ever been... — Kimberly Acer (@k_acer) July 10, 2017

LIRR service is being cut about 20 percent, and select trains are being diverted to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, or Jamaica or Hunterspoint Avenue in Queens with some free transfers to the subways.

J Train leaving Jamaica Station. Like E platform, crowded but tolerable. #ny1commute pic.twitter.com/rCAs1U2KbV — Michael Herzenberg (@MHerzenberg) July 10, 2017

The MTA is also offering some commuting alternatives, including park-and-ride bus service to the city, and a ferry service, which apparently made a pretty smooth maiden voyage:

First ferry to leave from glen cove. About 50 hopeful passengers aboard. #TrackTroublePIX11 @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/QoXNQPB9QM — keith lopez (@pixtaker11) July 10, 2017

The AM commute was more like a sight seeing tour for those on the Glen Cove ferry to Wall Street. No #TrainPain4NY here! pic.twitter.com/cq4fTZLs9w — GREG CERGOL4NY (@GREGCERGOL4NY) July 10, 2017

The ferry ride was awesome this am from Glen Cove. Definitely the way to go. #summerofhell pic.twitter.com/j6c6jLM1yE — Elizabeth Anderson (@tishness91) July 10, 2017

Although some riders pointed out reporter-related delays:

#SummerOfHell reporters - I think we were more annoying than this morning's commute....#nocomment pic.twitter.com/D6SqCp3pq3 — Kathleen Culliton (@K_Culliton) July 10, 2017

Co-workers said the biggest delays at hunters pt was navigating around all the camera crews #lirr #summerofhell — glenn (@sliderturk99) July 10, 2017

Many New Jersey Transit commuters on Midtown Direct trains will instead have their rides terminate in Hoboken, forcing them to hop on the ferry, bus, or PATH to the city. (Among other service changes.) Crowds seemed to be the biggest issue, particularly among PATH riders on Monday morning.

Ashok Tiwari just got to Penn from Edison. He didn't know this morning's schedule was different. The train just as crowded, time the same — Sara Jerde (@SaraJerde) July 10, 2017

@Hoboken Crowds today jammed up turnstiles with cross-honors & regular riders. Need to separate them in advance, please. — PW (@hotjazzfan) July 10, 2017

A packed PATH train leaves Hoboken. Hot. Humid. Hellish @northjersey pic.twitter.com/9R6WZlPUaZ — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyColumn) July 10, 2017

Biggest @PATHTrain back up is at turnstiles - Hoboken platforms are normal #summerofhell pic.twitter.com/HxgNlaPXBt — Larry Higgs (@CommutingLarry) July 10, 2017

And even if regional commuters made it into the city without too many mishaps, the subway never fails to make up for it:

LIRR commuters will need these trains to transfer at Penn/Atlantic Terminal https://t.co/NDIytL9RIj — Dan Rivoli (@danrivoli) July 10, 2017

Or as one commuter summed it up: