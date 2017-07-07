Police and Protesters Clash in Hamburg As Thousands Flock to G20 Demonstrations

Protests turned violent Thursday night into Friday morning on the streets of Hamburg, where leaders from the G20 are gathering for meetings. Anti-capitalist demonstrators at the “Welcome to Hell” rally clashed with police officers, reportedly throwing bottles and flares. Rioters also set fire to cars and smashed windows while cops in riot gear tried to break up the crowds with water cannons and pepper spray. The Guardian reports that at least 74 police officers suffered mostly minor injuries, and the organizers of the march said at least three protesters were seriously injured.
The police presence remained tight in Hamburg throughout Friday, with helicopters buzzing overhead and at least 20,000 police officers being deployed, including a hefty contingent around the convention center in Hamburg’s harbor, where the G20 events are taking place. According to the Washington Post, cops are prepping for at least 30 organized anti-G20 events through Saturday, making this one of the largest police operations in Hamburg’s history.
And protests continued to break out on the streets, and some protesters tried to barricade intersections to prevent G20 leaders from getting to their meetings. (First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly unable to leave because of security concerns on Friday.)
But many of the protests Friday appeared to be peaceful, with demonstrators calmly chanting as they faced down riot cops.
Those protests will keep up through the weekend as the G20 summit continues. More than 100,000 protesters are expected to show up on Saturday.
At least one prominent New Yorker will be among those 100,000. The office of Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the mayor would be heading to Hamburg to attend some events around the G20 summit, including delivering a keynote address at a Saturday event, “Hamburg Shows Attitude,” to protest the policies of certain leaders at the summit, including Russian president Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The mayor caught some pushback for leaving town in the wake of the tragic murder of an NYPD officer in the Bronx, but the trip had apparently been scheduled since last week.
De Blasio, who called in long-distance for his Friday spot on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show, called the situation with violent protesters in Hamburg “very tense.”
But at least de Blasio got to check out some of Hamburg’s sites, including its City Hall, and he even dragged Dante (who’s abroad in Germany this summer) to come along with him.
