Police and Protesters Clash in Hamburg As Thousands Flock to G20 Demonstrations

Protests turned violent Thursday night into Friday morning on the streets of Hamburg, where leaders from the G20 are gathering for meetings. Anti-capitalist demonstrators at the “Welcome to Hell” rally clashed with police officers, reportedly throwing bottles and flares. Rioters also set fire to cars and smashed windows while cops in riot gear tried to break up the crowds with water cannons and pepper spray. The Guardian reports that at least 74 police officers suffered mostly minor injuries, and the organizers of the march said at least three protesters were seriously injured.

A burnt-down Saab on Elbchaussee. "If it had survived for another year it would have been vintage", says owner pic.twitter.com/ke6NOgrvfs — Philip Oltermann (@philipoltermann) July 7, 2017

Hamburg harbour now pic.twitter.com/HeIEQL9cT3 — Philip Oltermann (@philipoltermann) July 6, 2017

The police presence remained tight in Hamburg throughout Friday, with helicopters buzzing overhead and at least 20,000 police officers being deployed, including a hefty contingent around the convention center in Hamburg’s harbor, where the G20 events are taking place. According to the Washington Post, cops are prepping for at least 30 organized anti-G20 events through Saturday, making this one of the largest police operations in Hamburg’s history.

And protests continued to break out on the streets, and some protesters tried to barricade intersections to prevent G20 leaders from getting to their meetings. (First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly unable to leave because of security concerns on Friday.)

Les forces de police se sont déployées tout autour de la #RedZone. Une action "Color the Red Zone" est prévue par les anti-#G20. #Hambourg pic.twitter.com/zYL5LJPdKH — Paul Lorgerie (@PLorger) July 7, 2017

But many of the protests Friday appeared to be peaceful, with demonstrators calmly chanting as they faced down riot cops.

From @karadaniellefox at protests near #G20: Police aggressively kettling in protests, who are shouting "This is what democracy looks like." pic.twitter.com/yx0Lh57Y2J — Josh Berlinger (@j_berlingerCNN) July 7, 2017

Color the red zone demonstrators peacefully sit in on Hamburg's Schwanenwik bridge, local residents bring them coffee as riot police standby pic.twitter.com/YGWxN7QVEz — Kara Fox (@karadaniellefox) July 7, 2017

Those protests will keep up through the weekend as the G20 summit continues. More than 100,000 protesters are expected to show up on Saturday.

Many shops boarding up this morning. Say they are expecting more rioting on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/BADm1nXdGU — Philip Oltermann (@philipoltermann) July 7, 2017

At least one prominent New Yorker will be among those 100,000. The office of Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the mayor would be heading to Hamburg to attend some events around the G20 summit, including delivering a keynote address at a Saturday event, “Hamburg Shows Attitude,” to protest the policies of certain leaders at the summit, including Russian president Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The mayor caught some pushback for leaving town in the wake of the tragic murder of an NYPD officer in the Bronx, but the trip had apparently been scheduled since last week.

On why he's at #HamburgG20: @BilldeBlasio says he was invited by the local govt there to talk abt how localities can lead on issues — Brigid Bergin (@brigidbergin) July 7, 2017

De Blasio, who called in long-distance for his Friday spot on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show, called the situation with violent protesters in Hamburg “very tense.”

.@NYCMayor says he’s calling into @BrianLehrer from Hamburg’s City Hall. “It’s a very dynamic situation, there are a lot of protestors" — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) July 7, 2017

But at least de Blasio got to check out some of Hamburg’s sites, including its City Hall, and he even dragged Dante (who’s abroad in Germany this summer) to come along with him.