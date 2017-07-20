Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

12 mins ago

Some 2016 House GOP Landslide Winners May Not Be Safe in 2018

A new analysis shows incumbents from the White House party usually lose a lot of points in midterms.

6:05 p.m.

Senate Confirms Right-Wing Blogger to Federal Appeals Court

John Bush was both a lawyer and a blogger. Now he’s a federal judge.

3:22 p.m.

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole After Nine Years in Prison

A four-member parole board voted unanimously to set Simpson free as soon as October.

3:10 p.m.

Machete Guy Took on Trash Can Guy in a Bloody UWS Street Fight

Surprisingly, a trash can is a decent shield against a giant blade.

3:01 p.m.

Remembering Our Colleague S. Jhoanna Robledo

A tough reporter and a lovely person, gone way, way too soon.

2:12 p.m.

Another Day, Another Scary CBO Score of Another Trumpcare Bill

The latest version of Trumpcare would cost 22 million people health coverage, just like its predecessor, but McConnell has some room to maneuver.

1:56 p.m.

Trump Urged to Stop Saudi Arabia’s Beheading of Student Set to Study in U.S.

Mujtaba al-Sweikat, accepted to Western Michigan University, was arrested for attending pro-democracy protests.

1:13 p.m.

Elon Musk Has ‘Verbal Approval’ for an East Coast Hyperloop, Whatever That Means

He’s got “verbal government approval.”

12:35 p.m.

John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

Doctors discovered a brain tumor during surgery to remove a blood clot last week.

12:24 p.m.

Despite Trump’s Rage at Him, Sessions Will Stay On

You’d expect a presidential tirade against a top appointee to lead to a firing or resignation. Not with Donald Trump — but the optics are terrible.

11:31 a.m.

Mueller Calls Trump’s Bluff With Reported Probe Into His Finances

On Wednesday, Trump said Mueller shouldn’t probe his business dealings. On Thursday, a report says Mueller is already doing it.

10:46 a.m.

Despite Trump’s Demands, No Miraculous Health-Care Breakthrough for GOP Senators

The president seems to think more time and effort will overcome the divisions among Senate Republicans on health care. So far, no signs he’s right.

10:46 a.m.

Did Japan’s First Lady Pretend to Not Speak English to Avoid Talking to Trump?

Here’s a fun theory.

10:27 a.m.

Trump Administration Used Public Funds to Sabotage the Health-Care System

Last year, Trump promised universal health care. Now, to build support for throwing millions off insurance, his team is trying to make Obamacare fail.

9:56 a.m.

Donald Trump: L’état, C’est Moi

The president explains his belief that a conflict of interest is any loyalty to anything but Trump.

9:28 a.m.

Donald Trump’s Oldest Sons Are Reportedly Jealous of Jared Kushner

“They miss being at the center of attention.”

8:48 a.m.

Somebody Should Sue the Hell Out of Donald Trump If He Lets Obamacare Collapse

Republicans took Obama to court over the president’s duty to “take care that laws be faithfully executed.” Democrats should do the same.

8:30 a.m.

Why Did Mitch McConnell Fail, and What’s Next for Health Care?

A former staffer for now-retired Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid on the Trumpcare debacle.

4:34 a.m.

Paul Manafort Owed Millions to Pro-Russia Interests: Report

Trump’s former campaign chairman is set to testify before the Senate next week.

3:18 a.m.

Trump Attacks Sessions, Still Doesn’t Know How the Justice Department Works

He says he wouldn’t have hired Sessions if he knew he’d recuse himself, suggesting he wanted the attorney general to control the Russia probe.