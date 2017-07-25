Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Capitol Hill apparently can’t get enough of Paul Manafort this week. The former Trump campaign chair spoke Tuesday with staffers on the Senate Intelligence Committee and answered questions about that June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer — and reportedly turned over notes he took during that now-infamous sitdown.

But now the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is conducting its own investigation into possible Trump-Russia ties, wants to hear from Manafort — and has issued a subpoena to get him there to testify in an open hearing on Wednesday.

FLAG: The Senate Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena for Paul Manafort to compel him to testify publicly before the Committee. pic.twitter.com/bsr2gd1aOq — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 25, 2017

This is a reversal by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which was originally prepared to speak with Manafort behind closed doors, too. But on Tuesday, Chair Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein released a joint statement announcing it had subpoenaed Manafort after rejecting his offer to give just one transcribed interview to Congress. However, the senators did add that Manafort could be excused from Wednesday’s hearing if he would be “willing to agree to the production of documents and a transcribed interview.”

A spokesman for Manafort, Jason Maloni, said that his client had been “cooperative from the beginning, and we are confident we can work something out” — which could mean Manafort may yet escape Wednesday’s public show.

Either way, the Senate likely isn’t done with Manafort — or any of the other attendees at that 2016 meeting. Jared Kushner testified privately to the Senate Intel Committee on Monday, and returned Tuesday to the Hill for a meeting with the House Intelligence Committee. The Senate Judiciary Committee also wanted Donald Trump Jr. to testify publicly at Wednesday’s hearing, but instead will talk to the president’s eldest son behind closed doors.