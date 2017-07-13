Senate Judiciary Committee Wants to Talk to Don Jr.

Photo: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. could testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about those emails as early as next week. The Senate Judiciary chairman, Republican senator Chuck Grassley, told CNN committee leaders are now sending Trump Jr. a letter to request his testimony about details surrounding his meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer in an attempt to obtain damaging information about Hillary Clinton. The committee is prepared to subpoena him, if necessary.

Trump Jr. told Sean Hannity during an interview Tuesday on Fox News that he was willing to cooperate with the congressional investigation. He also said: “In retrospect I probably would have done things a little differently.”

A date won’t likely be set until Trump Jr. officially agrees to appear, but such a session is expected to be public — so get ready for showtime.