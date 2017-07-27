Senate Poised to Pass ‘Skinny Repeal’ Bill That May Become Law

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In a bizarre turn of events, it appears the Senate is poised to pass a “skinny repeal” health care bill after receiving assurances from House Speaker Paul Ryan that it would not become law.

After seven years of campaigning on replacing the Affordable Care Act with something better, GOP senators wrote their latest bill just hours before the vote, which is expected to take place early on Friday morning. It is a deeply inhumane piece of legislation that repeals the individual mandate and employer mandate, defunds Planned Parenthood, cuts the Affordable Care Act’s public funding, and may even allow states to eventually waive essential health benefit regulations. If it becomes law, it is expected to leave millions more uninsured as soon as next year, and cause a quick spike in premiums for those who buy health insurance on the exchanges.

Democrats raged against the law, and insurers, the American Medical Association, the AARP, and other organizations also indicated their strong opposition. Even many Republicans in the Senate seemed to agree that it was horrible legislation. In a surreal moment earlier on Thursday, Senators Lindsey Graham, John McCain, Ron Johnson, and Bill Cassidy staged a press conference in which Graham called the bill “terrible policy and terrible politics.” The senators said they would only vote for the bill if they could be guaranteed that it would not become law, and that the final product would be a collaborative effort between the House and Senate. House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a noncommittal statement and talked to some of the holdout senators on the phone, which was apparently enough for Graham, Johnson, and Cassidy to get to “yes.” McCain remained uncommitted, but given his record of un-maverickness, he will likely fall in line.

Despite Ryan’s assurance, it is plausible that the bill will pass the House as is and become law. Some of the more draconian measures, like the defunding of Planned Parenthood, seemed designed to appease the House Freedom Caucus, the ultra-conservative wing of the lower chamber that will likely hold great sway over what happens next.