Service Suspended After NJ Transit Train Derails at Penn Station

Photo: THOMAS URBAIN/AFP/Getty Images

Penn Station’s “summer of hell” is living up to the name, and the extensive track repairs won’t even start until next week. At 9:10 p.m. on Thursday a New Jersey Transit train carrying about 180 passengers and crew members derailed as it entered Penn Station. No injuries were reported, but NJ Transit service in and out of the station has been suspended.

NJ TRANSIT train service is suspended into and out of Penn Station New York due to a minor NJT derailment in New York. (1/2) — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 7, 2017

All Midtown DIRECT trains are being diverted into Hoboken Terminal. NJT is cross-honoring w/ PATH, & NJ TRANSIT & Private bus carriers. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 7, 2017

Fire department officials said they were called to respond to a derailment involving one train car. Photos showed multiple emergency vehicles outside Penn Station.

Ambulance and fire department responders to penn station train derailment pic.twitter.com/zxh3wRu0Ek — Mike Hull (@MikeHull11) July 7, 2017

Rich Denison, a passenger on the train, told the New York Times that emergency workers had boarded to check for injured passengers. He said passengers were told over the train’s loudspeaker that the train derailed after going through the Hudson River Tunnel, and a “rescue train” had to exit the tunnel and reenter on an unaffected track. Passengers were finally evacuated about two hours after the derailment.

Still waiting for passengers from the "slow speed derailment" NJ Transit train to arrive at Penn Station #NYC pic.twitter.com/93E1t5SzFo — Andy Mai (@MaiAndy) July 7, 2017

Amtrak, which owns the station and the tracks, said passengers traveling between New York and New Jersey should expect long delays. Long Island Rail Road and subway service were not affected. It’s unclear if the derailment will affect the morning commute.

ALL OF THE DELAYS because of the slow speed derailment #NYC pic.twitter.com/0fHPlHqkIn — Andy Mai (@MaiAndy) July 7, 2017

Penn Station is North America’s busiest train station, and it’s been plagued by problems in recent months, including two previous derailments, a power outage, and signal problems. Long-overdue repairs at the station, which Amtrak says will cause extensive track closures and delays in July and August, are set to begin on Monday.