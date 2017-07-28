‘Skinny Repeal’ Dies in Shocking Early Morning Senate Vote

Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Republicans’ plan to destroy Obamacare via a “skinny repeal” bill failed early on Friday morning when three Republicans – Susan Collins, John McCain, and Lisa Murkowski – voted against the measure.

For hours, it seemed that the Senate was poised to pass the bill – which would leave millions uninsured – after House Speaker Paul Ryan offered assurances that it would create a conference on repealing Obamacare, but never actually become law. With lawmakers assembled on the Senate floor, the GOP leadership tried to convince the wavering Republicans to switch their votes. But ultimately Collins and Murkowski – the only two Republicans who voted against starting debate on Obamacare repeal earlier this week – were joined by McCain, who cast the decisive vote:

McCain comes to the front, loudly says "NO" then walks off: pic.twitter.com/vsQ1EolKiM — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 28, 2017

In a speech on the Senate floor immediately after the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said “It is time to move on.” He pulled the health legislation and said the Senate would move on to votes on nominations next week.

“Our only regret is that we didn’t achieve what we hoped to accomplish,” McConnell said. He claimed the problem was that Democrats refused to get involved in the process (though he recently used the idea of bipartisan talks as a threat against his own members), and said they must be pleased that his push to kill Obamacare failed. “We are not celebrating. We are relieved,” Schumer responded.

McConnell: "I imagine many of our colleagues on the other side are celebrating."

Schumer: "We are not celebrating. We are relieved…" pic.twitter.com/xz8jrycU0W — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2017

President Trump’s initial reaction was surprisingly restrained, but then again he’s always advocated for letting Obamacare implode (and Americans suffer) to improve the politics surrounding repeal.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.