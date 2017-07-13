The More the Senate Health-Care Bill Changes, the More It Stays the Same

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell’s latest hastily scribbled blueprint for restructuring one-sixth of the American economy retains most of Trumpcare’s greatest hits: the controlled demolition of Medicaid as we’ve known it; steep cuts to federal subsidies for insurance; deregulatory measures that effectively eliminate protections for those with preexisting conditions; and tax breaks for the rich.

And the bill doesn’t seem to have changed political realities any more than it altered policy ones.

One of my best GOP sources on Senate: "They do not have the votes on the motion to proceed" on the updated health care bill. — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) July 13, 2017

Maine’s favorite “moderate” Susan Collins remains a “no” on advancing the bill to debate. Rand Paul still thinks subsidizing poor people’s health-care is “crony capitalism.” If McConnell loses one more vote, this thing is dead. And it’s hard to see why Nevada’s Dean Heller – the most vulnerable GOP senator up for reelection in 2018 – would support this legislation, when he opposed the nearly-identical previous draft so vehemently.

Nonetheless, it’s worth reviewing the legislation’s few new wrinkles. One ostensibly significant change: The initial bill’s largest tax breaks for wealthy individuals have been removed. On its face, this looks like a massive concession to the party’s moderate wing. In reality, it’s more of a concession to public-relations concerns than policy ones: Remember, the next bill in the GOP’s queue is a a giant package of tax cuts for the rich. It won’t be difficult to throw the Obamacare taxes onto that fire. Several Republican lawmakers objected to the optics of cutting benefits for the poor and taxes on the rich simultaneously — virtually none object to doing both those things on principle; the modern GOP has no real place for those who do.

Further, the new draft adds a brand-new gift to affluent households — a provision allowing individuals to pay their insurance premiums with tax-advantaged health-savings accounts. This measure has the appearance of a universal government subsidy. But it’s functionally a tax credit that will deliver the lion’s share of its gains to high-income households. As the Center for American Progress’s Harry Stein explains.

1. Expanding Health Savings Accounts is a NEW tax cut for the rich in the revised #TrumpCare bill. Why? Here are some facts on HSAs... — Harry Stein (@HarrySteinDC) July 13, 2017

2. Who has extra money to put in an HSA? Mostly rich people. Very few moderate-income households use HSAs. https://t.co/dZKMd8rWlh pic.twitter.com/6LbifJBqaV — Harry Stein (@HarrySteinDC) July 13, 2017

3. Unsurprisingly, HSAs contributions are larger for high-income households. Because they have more money to save. https://t.co/dZKMd8rWlh pic.twitter.com/QSiITQEW6d — Harry Stein (@HarrySteinDC) July 13, 2017

4. Most HSA contributions come from households with six-figure incomes. https://t.co/MuSjQWXqNZ pic.twitter.com/R6Zq3RPppQ — Harry Stein (@HarrySteinDC) July 13, 2017

That said, retaining Obamacare’s taxes on high earners (however temporarily) provides McConnell with $231 billion to play with. The Senate Majority Leader has opted to keep roughly half that sum in his pocket, ostensibly to be doled out in last-minute bribes to fence-sitting senators during the amendment process. But he invests the rest in funding for opioid treatment ($45 billion) and state-based reforms ($70 billion). The latter is essentially a fund that states can use to mitigate the austerity imposed by the rest of the bill.

Critically, the bill leaves the first draft’s massive ($700 billion+) Medicaid cuts in place. The legislation tries to mitigate the most inhuman implications of those cuts, by guaranteeing that children with “medically complex” disabilities will retain their coverage, and allowing states to access additional federal Medicaid funds during “public health emergencies.” How such terms will be defined, in practice, is difficult to say. Regardless, the strongest case McConnell could make to moderates about the bill’s Medicaid provisions was, apparently, that they will never actually go into effect — an assurance that sounds a lot like a prediction that passing this bill will put Democrats back in power by 2020.

The only other significant change to the bill is a provision that would further eviscerate protections for those with preexisting conditions while, quite possibly, sending the individual insurance market into a genuine death spiral. In a nod to Ted Cruz and Mike Lee’s crusade to roll back Obamacare’s regulatory requirements, the bill would allow individuals to purchase high-deductible catastrophic-coverage plans with their federal tax credits. This would almost certainly lead many younger, healthier people to opt out of comprehensive coverage, making the risk pools for traditional insurance plans even more disproportionately sick than they are currently. That, in turn, would drive up the cost of comprehensive coverage, which would cause more young, healthy people to switch to cheap, high-deductible plans, which would further drive up the cost of comprehensive coverage, until traditional insurance became unaffordable for the sick and unprofitable for insurers.

In short: This is a a bill that only a Senate Majority Leader could (pretend to) love. And, as of this writing, it looks like most Senate Republicans aren’t interested in feigning much affection for Mitch McConnell’s hideous baby.