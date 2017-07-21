The New York City Subway Just Had Its Second Derailment in a Month

Scene of the minor train derailment at the Sheepshead Bay station in Brooklyn from #newscopter7 pic.twitter.com/I7SfXlRqLL — ABC7NY NewsDesk (@ABC7NYNewsDesk) July 21, 2017

Another day, another subway disaster. A southbound Q train derailed near Brighton Beach in Brooklyn in the middle of the Friday-morning rush. According to the MTA, the wheels on the second car of the Q train skidded off the rails shortly before 9 a.m. No one was injured, and a “reach train” backed in behind the derailed train, and those riders (about 135, according to NY1) were walked through and got out at the Brighton Beach station, according to MTA interim executive director Veronique Hakim.

This is the second time in less than a month that a subway train has derailed. Last month, the first two cars of an A train jumped the rails at 125th Street, injuring dozens.

Friday morning’s Q train incident has, expectedly, snarled service on the Q and B lines.

UPDATED: Details about service changes impacting B and Q trains. pic.twitter.com/b7Jl6Elfkd — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 21, 2017

New York City Transit said on Twitter that crews are working to “re-rail equipment and make repairs.” The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Q train derailment under investigation @ Sheepshead Bay station. No injuries. Passengers stuck for approx 30 mins. AC was on. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/MPjM7XRjTe — Sonia Rincón (@SoniaRincon) July 21, 2017

The derailment comes a day after political leaders argued over who controls the subway system. Governor Cuomo tried to skirt responsibility for his control of the MTA, specifically the New York City subways, while MTA chairman Joe Lhota pushed the city to deliver more funds for the aging system.

This post has been updated throughout.