Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

4:31 p.m.

Poland Is Busing Trump Supporters to Warsaw to Ensure Cheering Crowds

The government reportedly promised the White House cheering crowds for Trump’s speech, and this is how it will deliver.

4:21 p.m.

Time Capsule That Looked Like an Old Missile Causes Midtown Bomb Scare

The NYPD investigated, and found lots of papers.

4:13 p.m.

Trumpcare Proves That the GOP Would Rather Increase Inequality Than Create Jobs

Ending the Medicaid expansion will eliminate an estimated 1.2 million jobs. But the “greatest jobs president God ever created” doesn’t seem to care.

3:03 p.m.

Morning Joe Set a Ratings Record After Trump’s Face-Lift Tweets

The show set a new viewership record.

2:47 p.m.

Is America Ready for an Octogenarian President?

If he runs in 2020 — much less in 2024 — Bernie Sanders would be pushing the envelope on the maximum acceptable age of elected political leaders.

2:35 p.m.

Trump’s Own Government Admits Trump Is Lying About Obamacare’s ‘Death Spiral’

Paul Ryan: “You have to remember the law is in what the actuaries tell us [is] a death spiral.” Well, I happen to have some actuaries right here.

1:37 p.m.

Trump Reportedly Prepping for Putin Meeting With ‘Tweet-Length’ Briefings

White House aides are apparently worried that Trump won’t be ready to meet with the KGB agent turned strongman.

1:24 p.m.

Federal Employees Discuss the Ethics of Sticking It Out With Trump’s Government

Stay in an attempt to influence a hostile administration, or go when your personal red line is crossed?

12:56 p.m.

Why It’s So Hard to ‘Deter’ North Korea

North Korea places a huge value on projecting itself as a Great Power that can “deter” its enemies. And that’s true, whether or not it has nukes.

11:21 a.m.

Voters Encourage Trumpcare’s Republican Opponents to ‘Stay Strong’

On July Fourth weekend, Senate Republicans either hid from their constituents — or were showered in praise for not passing their health-care bill.

10:54 a.m.

Saying True Facts About Trumpcare Is ‘Dishonest,’ Complains Wall Street Journal

“[T]he Senate health-care bill boils down to ‘benefit cuts for the poor to pay for tax cuts for the rich.’” Heavens!

10:30 a.m.

Auschwitz Memorial Scolds GOP Rep for Filming Selfie Video in Gas Chamber

Representative Clay Higgins, once known as the “Cajun John Wayne,” has a knack for courting national controversy.

9:52 a.m.

NYPD Officer Fatally Shot While Sitting in Police Truck in Bronx

Miosotis Familia was a 12-year veteran of the force.

5:24 a.m.

Trump Reveals That He’s Never Heard the Term ‘Second Lady’

The president tried to be a bit too inoffensive when referring to Karen Pence.

4:22 a.m.

Trump Taunts North Korea Over Missile Test, But U.S. Policy Remains Unclear

Pyongyang’s first ICBM test doesn’t leave the U.S. with great options — and tweeting probably won’t help.

1:01 a.m.

New Jersey’s Government Shutdown Is Over, But We’ll Always Have Beachgate

Christie refused to apologize for the photos, saying, “I think my poll numbers show that I don’t care about optics.”

Yesterday at 7:56 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Reportedly Interviewed by Secret Service for More Than an Hour

This appears to be getting a little excessive.

7/3/2017 at 5:25 p.m.

Will Medicaid Cuts in Senate Health-Care Bill Ever Be Implemented?

Mitch McConnell asked conservatives to accept short-term Medicaid concessions in exchange for long-term cuts. They now fear cuts will never happen.

7/3/2017 at 5:20 p.m.

Christie’s Lieutenant Governor Rips His Day at the Beach: ‘It’s Beyond Words’

With her eye on the governorship, Kim Guadagno is running from her boss as fast as she can.

7/3/2017 at 5:20 p.m.

A 2018 Anthony Kennedy Retirement Would Light Up a Fiery Battle for the Senate

The 2018 electoral landscape is currently focused on the House. But a postelection SCOTUS-confirmation fight could make every Senate seat matter.