Track Fire Is the Latest Subway Disaster

A track fire in Harlem has hamstrung the Monday-morning commute, causing major delays and service disruptions along the A, B, C, and D lines. The track fire near 145th Street — or “FDNY activity,” in MTA parlance — is affecting the same lines crippled by a train derailment last month.

A train suspended due to track fire. No. 1 station so crowded we can't even get to platform. pic.twitter.com/zS0tJAO92D — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) July 17, 2017

At least nine people were injured and hospitalized as a result of the incident, though all injuries are reportedly minor. According to amNY, the fire sparked around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, as the morning rush got underway. A sick passenger at Grand Street around 8:45 a.m. also further snarled service on the B and D trains. Commuters had to be evacuated from stalled trains, and power was temporarily cut off.

Thanks a lot @MTA @nysubwaychatter train stops for a full hour no heads up no alert in any of your platforms @NYCMayor we need change pic.twitter.com/YAExYCRwYq — Mind_Of_Man (@mind0fman) July 17, 2017

As of about 9 a.m., A trains were running local in Brooklyn and Manhattan, and service was partially suspended from 125th Street to 207th Street in Inwood. The MTA also suspended C train service between Euclid Avenue and 168th Street, and the B and D were facing a slew of changes.

UPDATED: Details about service changes in effect along A and C lines. pic.twitter.com/QpJkjJSBc4 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 17, 2017

The FDNY said the fire was under control by about 9:30 a.m., and shortly before 10 a.m. MTA announced that service had been restored on the affected lines, but to expect “extensive delays.”

The MTA back at it again! pic.twitter.com/4s5r2bLvZy — Sandra E. Garcia (@S_Evangelina) July 17, 2017

The latest subway disaster comes a week after MTA chair Joe Lhota issued a staff memo to the transit agency saying that riders aren’t wrong to complain. “We aren’t very good right now,” he wrote. Monday’s fed-up commuters would agree:

so I'm about to miss an exam and might fail my class bc we're sitting on Manhattan Bridge for 15 minutes. thanks guys, your ruining my life — David Bersch (@davidmbersch) July 17, 2017

stuck at a subway stop for the third(?) time in a week because of a track fire SIGH — shawn (@neko_shawn) July 17, 2017

@NYGovCuomo excuses for why A not moving: delays, track fire, sick passenger but we're stuck in heat not getting 2 work. We need better @MTA — Gideon Olshansky (@GideonOh) July 17, 2017

@mta can you pull it together for one goddamn day and have the A train work during rush hour? Nah, awesome... #rushhour #trackfire #monday — Margaret (@margaretkapko) July 17, 2017

Fire on A train, switched to 1. More delays. Now 168 st. station packed w/people trying to get in elevators. WTF @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor @NY1 pic.twitter.com/iwibqgTq8c — Natalie Brito (@NatalieHBrito) July 17, 2017

And woe to anyone seeking transportation alternatives:

#mymorningcommute #sucks @MTA trains are on fire @lyft charge INSANE $$ and not even all the way to work, now been on 3 buses #happymonday pic.twitter.com/IcJmF9yWqX — Leah Danley (@35LeahD) July 17, 2017

welcome to the dystopian present in NYC, where ongoing public transit issues mean it costs $257 to get a Lyft to JFK airport! @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/DfzD2K2ZBs — Valerie Bondura (@ValerieBondura) July 17, 2017

