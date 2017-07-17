Tropical Storm Don Forms in the Atlantic, Expected to Be Low Energy

Photo: NOAA

Out in the Atlantic on Monday, a yuge tropical storm with the best wind formed. It’s name? Don.

The fourth named storm of the season, Don doesn’t appear to be much of a threat, but it has resulted in warnings for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.

It typically takes much longer in the season to get to the fourth named storm. On average, that doesn’t happen until August 23, according to meteorologist Philip Klotzbach.

Tropical Storm #Don has formed in Atlantic - avg. 4th named storm date is 8/23. First 3 Atlantic TCs have been weak & short-lived, however. pic.twitter.com/MHhXTvQ4O4 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 17, 2017

Of course, some might tell you that Don was actually the first major storm of the year and it arrived in Washington, D.C., on January 21.

Tropical Storm Don will tell you how much damage it will do and then fizzle out and blame Hurricane Hillary. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don. A lot of hot air, going around in circles. https://t.co/waH5NrcpjW — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 17, 2017