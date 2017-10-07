Trump Agrees That His U.S.-Russia Cyber Security Unit Will Never Work

Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Mikhail Klimentyev/TASS

Rather than holding a press conference before leaving Hamburg, President Trump opted to update the American people about his meetings at the G20 summit with a Sunday morning tweetstorm. None of his terse and oddly punctuated tweets were very reassuring, but people found one point particularly alarming:

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

...and safe. Questions were asked about why the CIA & FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

...have it. Fake News said 17 intel agencies when actually 4 (had to apologize). Why did Obama do NOTHING when he had info before election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

As Politico notes, there were efforts during the last two administrations to communicate with Russia about fighting cybercrime, but they all failed. And even Republicans had to admit that if you think Russia might have hacked your election, working with Russia to stop cyber threats isn’t a great plan.

“It’s not the dumbest idea I have ever heard but it’s pretty close,” Senator Lindsey Graham said on Meet the Press. Fellow Republican Senators John McCain and Marco Rubio agreed:

.@SenJohnMcCain says he's sure Putin could be of assistance in Trump's effort to prevent election hacking "since he's doing the hacking." pic.twitter.com/faTQEsm3Lq — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 9, 2017

Partnering with Putin on a "Cyber Security Unit" is akin to partnering with Assad on a "Chemical Weapons Unit". 2/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 9, 2017

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger rejected the idea with a cute GIF:

Working with #Putin to combat cyber hacking & letting him take the lead in #Syria is letting the fox guard the henhouse... pic.twitter.com/zQHHOJGUZz — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 9, 2017

And Democratic Representative Brendan Boyle said he would introduce legislation this week that would “make sure, in absolutely no shape or form, we spend taxpayer money on this crazy and dangerous idea.”

But that won’t be necessary. On Sunday night, Trump explained that just because he and Putin talked about “forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit” doesn’t mean he thinks they’re capable of doing it.

The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

So why did Trump announce that he and Putin wasted time talking about a dumb and controversial plan that even his thinks is impossible? Hey, look over there – it’s a ceasefire in Syria!