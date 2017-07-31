Trump Fires Anthony Scaramucci 10 Days After Hiring Him

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Ten days after beginning as White House communications director, the epochal reign of former hedge-fund boss and foul-mouthed New Yorker Anthony Scaramucci is over, the New York Times reports.

Scaramucci’s firing is the first major move by new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, the former general who was tasked with implementing order in the chaotic West Wing. The Times said Kelly wanted Scaramucci gone and “made clear to members of the White House staff at a meeting Monday morning that he is in charge.” Politico confirms that it was Kelly who ultimately ousted Scaramucci, whose brief tenure in the White House led to the departures of former press secretary Sean Spicer and former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

The decision is not too surprising. Though Kelly has reportedly been given “full authority” of the White House staff, Scaramucci continued to insist that he reported directly to President Trump. Not anymore.