Trump Jr. Says He Met with Russian Lawyer to Get Damaging Information on Clinton

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The meeting that President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and two other Trump campaign officials had with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer last year was set up because Trump Jr. had been promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton, according to three White House advisers who spoke with the New York Times. On Saturday, the Times reported the previously undisclosed Trump Tower meeting, which happened on June 9, 2016 between Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, then Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, who has been working to repeal a Putin-despised U.S. law which imposes sanctions on Russian nationals implicated in human rights abuses.

In Saturday’s story, Trump Jr. had said via a statement to the Times that the meeting was arranged by an acquaintance, was about an adoption program, and that he hadn’t known who he was meeting in advance, but had asked Manafort and Kushner to come. He said nothing about the Clinton information, nor did he indicate whether his father’s political campaign, or government policy, was discussed. In a new statement to the Times on Sunday, Trump Jr. admitted that there was more to the story:

“After pleasantries were exchanged,” [Trump Jr.] said, “the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton. Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”

He said she then turned the conversation to adoption of Russian children and the Magnitsky Act, an American law that blacklists suspected Russian human rights abusers. The law so enraged President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia that he retaliated by halting American adoptions of Russian children.

“It became clear to me that this was the true agenda all along and that the claims of potentially helpful information were a pretext for the meeting,” Mr. Trump said.

In the full statement, which Trump Jr. also sent to ABC News, he said that the acquaintance who set up the meeting was someone he knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, which was held in Moscow that year. He also said that:

I interrupted and advised her that my father was not an elected official, but rather a private citizen, and that her comments and concerns were better addressed if and when he held public office. The meeting lasted approximately 20 to 30 minutes. As it ended, my acquaintance apologized for taking up our time. This was the end of it and there was no further contact or follow up of any kind. My father knew nothing of the meeting or these events.

After the Times story was published on Saturday, President Trump’s outside legal team put out a statement suggesting the whole episode had been some kind of Democratic opposition research setup, and that Trump Jr. had been misled since the people he was meeting “misrepresented who they were and who they worked for.” The legal team’s spokesperson, Mark Corallo, said that President Trump did not attend the meeting, nor was he aware of it. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus also promoted the oppo-research trap theory during his appearance on Fox News Sunday, calling the whole story a “big nothing burger.”