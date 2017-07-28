Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Twitter Friday that General John Kelly, the now-former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, is his new chief of staff.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Trump also thanked outgoing Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who he wrote he is proud of.

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

The Times tells a different story. Priebus, the paper says, was “pushed out” Friday because he was seen by Trump as “not strong enough.” Other reports, meanwhile, say Priebus quit — on Thursday.

Reince tells me he resigned yesterday. — Jon Ward (@jonward11) July 28, 2017

New: A source close to now former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus says he resigned privately yesterday — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 28, 2017

If true, Priebus decided to spend one last day on the job, flying with the president on Air Force One to Long Island. As soon as they arrived back in D.C., though, Trump sent his tweets, and Priebus was apparently put into an SUV and whisked away.

Priebus is in this van on tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, as Potus has not yet disembarked. Driver pulled van away as press moved toward it pic.twitter.com/mlrV2s3U8P — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) July 28, 2017

In Kelly, Trump now has a chief of staff with no political experience, but a reputation as a no-nonsense hard-ass. “John Kelly will do a fantastic job,” Trump told reporters. We’ll see.