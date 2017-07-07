Trump Says It Is ‘an Honor’ to Meet With Vladimir Putin

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump’s first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin has begun. Ahead of their extended sit-down at the G-20 summit, the two leaders briefly addressed the press. The president said that it was “an honor” to meet with the man who recently launched a multi-pronged attack on our nation’s democratic process; revealed that he had already had “very, very good talks” with the Russian leader; and predicted “very positive things” would come out of their impending discussion.

Trump says he has had some "very very good talks," with Putin. Follow our live blog: https://t.co/IsYd6WQGGd https://t.co/sWOIuyiI0C — CNN (@CNN) July 7, 2017

As for what we should really expect to come out of the leaders’ official meeting, here’s what we know:

Donald Trump is a former reality star who has a hard time reading sentences that exceed 140-characters — and/or, that do not have his name in them. The president prefers to play high-level diplomatic meetings by ear; is infamously conflict-averse in face-to-face settings; and appears to value flattery and easily marketable “wins” above most any substantive policy goal. The last time he met with officials from the Kremlin, he provided them with unsolicited, highly classified Israeli intelligence that the United States had no permission to share.

Vladimir Putin is a former KGB agent with decades of experience in manipulating whoever is seated across from him. The Russian president is said to prepare meticulously for his meetings with other heads of state, entering with a list of concessions to extract — and a sense of his counterpart’s psychological liabilities. This is the man who brought a black labrador retriever to his meeting with the cynophobic German chancellor Angela Merkel. He is known to begin meetings with American officials by reminding them of every injustice Washington has ever done Moscow, from the mid-twentieth century to the present day, each summarized on an individual notecard that he slams on the table between them.

Given this mismatch, if Trump manages to get through this affair without reciting the nuclear codes or promising to withdraw from NATO, then he probably beat the spread.

NEW: First greeting between Trump & Putin at G20 - handshake & pat on the back, via German govt. pic.twitter.com/C5H14eYvYj — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 7, 2017

But the U.S. had greater ambitions for its sit-down with the Russian leader. As the Daily Beast reports:

After a dizzying series of policy shifts on Syria, administration and congressional sources tell The Daily Beast that Team Trump is introducing the beginnings of a new strategy for Syria—one that, in the short term at least:

• leaves dictator Bashar al-Assad in power;

• acquiesces to the idea of “safe zones” proposed by Russia and its allies;

• leans on cooperation from Moscow, including the use of Russian troops to patrol parts of the country.

…Expect Tillerson’s plan to be discussed at Trump’s meeting with Putin on Friday, when the secretary of state will be the only other American official in the room. After the confab, Tillerson will fly to Turkey, where the Syria plan is likely to be raised as well.

This plan would represent a return to the Trump administration’s initial stance on the Syrian conflict — namely, that the United States has bigger (or, in a sense, smaller) fish to fry than Bashar al-Assad. The idea being: The so-called Islamic State presents a threat to the American homeland, while Assad does not (directly, anyhow). More significantly, toppling Assad would require the U.S. to fight a war against his benefactors, Iran and Russia — both of whom have far more invested in propping up the Syrian regime than we have in changing it. And, of course, there’s the nettlesome question of who, precisely, would take that regime’s place.

The soundness of this reasoning — combined with Trump’s bizarre affinity for the Russian state — seemed to guarantee that America’s Syria strategy would involve cooperating with the Kremlin to establish a peace agreement that left Assad in control of most of the country. But then the dictator (allegedly) deployed sarin gas on his own people again. And Ivanka Trump saw images of dead children on television and convinced her father that he must do something (besides, you know, honoring America’s commitment to settle Syrian refugees). So, Trump dropped some bombs on a Syrian government airfield, gave greater autonomy to his military commanders, and American policy stayed in limbo for a couple months.

Then, last month, the U.S. shot down a Syrian war plane for the first time, Russia vowed to shoot down any U.S. coalition planes flying west of the Euphrates River, and it looked like we might be on the cusp of a hot war between two nuclear powers.

Given the downside risk of that last prospect, Tillerson’s plan looks like a return to rationality. Under its terms, the U.S. would not be forced to return the territory it recaptures from ISIS to Assad. Those regions will be left in the hands of American allies like the Syrian Democratic Forces. In Assad-controlled areas, Russian military police would help keep the peace.

It’s unclear what else will be on the agenda at Friday’s meeting. After all, Trump likes to wing these things and go wherever the moment takes him. The administration reportedly hopes for Trump to get in an admonition or two about Russian actions in Ukraine. But the fact that Trump refused to allow National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster or senior director for European and Russian affairs (and staunch Putin critic) Fiona Hill into his meeting with the Russian president does not augur well for the prospects of the U.S. establishing a harder line against the Kremlin’s activities in that region. That said, Trump did “urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere” during his speech in Warsaw on Thursday.

On a separate (but related) front, the president’s capacity to offer sanctions relief may be restricted by congressional intransigence, and/or fear of validating suspicions that Trump was a kind of “Siberian candidate.” Then again, the latter concern hasn’t troubled Trump much in the recent past — the president did meet with Kremlin officials in the Oval Office on the morning after he fired the FBI director who was investigating allegations of collusion between his campaign and Moscow.

Trump may also request greater cooperation from Russia in dealing with the North Korean nuclear threat.

Many in Congress and the national security apparatus hope that the president will bring up Russian interference in the 2016 election. But there’s no reason to expect that he will, given that Trump refused on Thursday to acknowledge that any such interference occurred, saying, “I think it could have been other people and other countries.”

That said, the president did indicate early Friday morning that he’s eager to chat with world leaders about hacking during the 2016 election — specifically, so as to condemn Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s “disgraceful” refusal to hand over the DNC’s email server to the CIA. (An allegation that is incoherent on myriad levels).