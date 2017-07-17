Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Before President Trump takes British prime minister Theresa May up on her offer to visit London, he wants her to ensure him a warm welcome, according to leaked transcripts of a phone call between the two leaders.

The transcript, according to The Sun, was seen by senior diplomats and went like this:

Trump: “I haven’t had great coverage out there lately, Theresa.”

May: “Well, you know what the British press are like.”

Trump: “I still want to come, but I’m in no rush. So, if you can fix it for me, it would make things a lot easier. When I know I’m going to get a better reception, I’ll come and not before.”

May went on to tell Trump that she has no power over the press, The Sun says. But even if she did, that wouldn’t stop the British people from raising hell.

Earlier this month, rumors spread about Trump’s making a secret stop at Downing Street during his recent trip to Europe. In anticipation, a group of Trump haters prepared to take to the streets for a massive show of opposition to the president. Beyond that, nearly 2 million people have signed a petition to bar Trump from making an official state visit to the U.K. “because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”

So if Trump is waiting for a welcoming parade before he visits May, it might be a while.