Trumpcare as We Know It Is Dead

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hours after Senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran announced their opposition to the Republican health care bill, leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell two votes short of the number needed to begin debate on the Better Care Reconciliation Act, McConnell finally admitted defeat. “Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,” he said in a statement issued late on Monday night.

My statement on an upcoming vote to repeal #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/RdyDiUJfMD — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 18, 2017

McConnell isn’t just dropping the Republicans’ seven-year battle against the Affordable Care Act. He said he intends to hold a vote in the coming days on a straight repeal of Obamacare, with a two year delay. As he notes, Republicans once sent this measure to President Obama’s desk, and only two GOP senators – Susan Collins and Mark Kirk – were opposed. However, that was back in 2015, when Republicans knew Obama would just use his veto to save his signature health law.

Now that the GOP is using real bullets the calculus is very, very different. In recent months at least nine senators have promised not to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan.

Here are quotes of 9 GOP Senators promising NOT to repeal w/o a replacement--> pic.twitter.com/p7pEnENKj7 — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) July 18, 2017

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.