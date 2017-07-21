Vice Holds Field Day in Brooklyn As Dozens of Employees Are Laid Off

Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for TechCrunch

In the 100th episode of The Office, Michael Scott accidentally ruins the Dunder Mifflin company picnic by telling the employees of its Buffalo branch that they’re about to get laid off. Something similar happened with Vice Media on Friday.

According to Variety, the Brooklyn-based company laid off 60 employees across departments, including sales, branded content, and editorial. Also on Friday, Vice had a field day in McCarren Park. Gizmodo reports that the Williamsburg park filled with employees in red and blue shirts and Instagram reveals what they were up to.

But while some Vice employees were hula-hooping and tugging on a big rope, others were tweeting about their impending unemployment.

All good things come to an end. @VICESports will cease to exist as site. And I no longer work at VICE. It was a great run.Thanks for reading — Jorge Arangure (@jorgearangure) July 21, 2017

today i learned an important professional lesson: ALWAYS fuck your office crushes while u can bc u never know when u could get laid off — EDGAR ALLEN HEAUX (@MichelleLhooq) July 21, 2017

Hey today will be my last day @motherboard full-time. It's been a trip! Best crew I've worked w/ in this biz. Greatness ahead for all of us. pic.twitter.com/2XsweRrqmW — Carl Franzen (@carlfranzen) July 21, 2017

After an incredible 2.5 years, my time at @VICE has come to an end. It's been a wild ride. Thank you for watching, reading, and tweeting. — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) July 21, 2017

News of the layoffs may come as a surprise, considering Vice just took in $450 million in funding from a private equity. But these changes are less a matter of scaling back than of shifting focus. Properties such as Thump, a electronic music site, will be no more. Meanwhile, Vice Sports will still be around, but with fewer editors and more videos. Like the layoffs at MTV News and Fox Sports, Vice’s come with the intention of pivoting to video.