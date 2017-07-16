Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Saturday night that he is delaying the attempted vote on the Senate GOP’s bill to repeal and replace Obamacare while Senator John McCain, an essential vote for the bill, recovers from sudden brain surgery. The 80-year-old senator’s “minimally invasive” surgery, which was needed on Friday to remove a blood clot above McCain’s left eye that doctors found during a routine physical, was successfully performed at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. As a result, McCain will remain home with his family in Arizona to recover over the next week. Without McCain in Washington, McConnell only has a possible 49 of the 50 votes he needs to proceed on the latest version of the party’s controversial Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), which aims to dismantle and sort of replace the American Care Act. Said McConnell in a statement on Saturday, “While John is recovering, the Senate will continue our work on legislative items and nominations, and will defer consideration of the Better Care Act.” Both McConnell and the White House had claimed that a vote on the bill was planned for this week.

Even with McCain around, however, it was far from guaranteed that McConnell and the other Senate GOP leaders would have been able to bring the BCRA to a vote. No Democrats or independents in the Senate support the bill, and two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, have said they will not vote to allow debate to begin on the bill. That means 50 senators oppose the bill, and McConnell would need every other Republican (plus Vice President Pence as a tiebreaker) to move forward procedurally. That already seemed unlikely, thanks to the widely criticized bill’s massive (and deserved) unpopularity, and the fact that there are already additional Republican senators who are skeptical of the legislation — at least until McConnell tries to buy them off.

While McCain recovers, it’s unlikely that more time will be good for the bill’s chances, particularly as opponents of the BCRA continue to make their voices heard, and the Congressional Budget Office will get another week to score the newest version of the bill. Previous CBO scores on earlier versions of the GOP’s health care plans have indicated that those bills would leave tens of millions of Americans without health insurance and make significant cuts to Medicaid. Because of those terrible scores and outcomes, neither McConnell nor the Trump administration wants to rely on the upcoming CBO score, and, to that end, they’ve apparently been rushing to come up with alternative, highly suspect scoring methods which would produce more supportive results. If the new CBO score lands before McCain returns, that may mean the end for the latest — or any — version of the McConnell-crafted plan, and that’s not the only “if” Republicans are worried about.